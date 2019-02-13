Ronald "Ron" Paul Ruchalski, 83, of Port Charlotte, Florida died on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at home.



Ron was born on April 20, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Aloysious and Ruth (Ulbricht) Ruchalski.



He was the retired President of East End Moving & Storage Co. of Rochester, New York. Ron and his late wife, Arline have been wintering in Port Charlotte since 2002 from Rochester, New York. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church of Port Charlotte and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a very accomplished man. Past Board member on Board of Directors of United Van Lines, past Chairman of the National Moving and Storage Association, past President Transportation Club of Rochester, past President of Rochester, New York Chamber of Commerce and many other achievements too numerous to list. He was an exceptional family man and caregiver to those he loved and cared for. Ron was a good friend to many, made numerous charitable donations and volunteered his time to many charities.



He is survived by his loving family, a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Jerry Hastings of Rochester, New York; two sons Craig Ruchalski of Polk City, Florida, Mark Ruchalski of Rochester, New York; five grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jenna, Elyse, Leigha and Edmund; and nine great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Arline R. Ruchalski who died last year.



Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m.on Friday, March 1, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Dr., Port Charlotte, Florida. Interment will be held at a later date in Rochester, New York.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church or to the Suncoast Humane Society of Englewood, FL.



