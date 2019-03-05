Ronald "Ron" Rhys Davies, 66, of Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 23, 2019, after a long battle with COPD.



Ron's Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10th, 2019, at Lemon Bay Funeral Home, Englewood, FL. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion.



In Ron's memory, divers in Biscayne, FL, installed an engraved brass plaque into The Neptune Memorial Reef on February 15, 2019. Pictures and videos of Ron's plaque on the Atlantis-inspired underwater structure can be viewed on their website: www.nmr.com.



He was born March 10, 1952, in Flint, Michigan, to Una and George Rhys Davies, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his devoted life partner and caregiver Ann Turrell-Daniel; son Bryan Rhys Davies of Grand Blanc, Michigan; sisters Rebecca (Mike) Ring of Kelsey; California, Kathleen Karenko of New York; and Kerry Payne of California; adopted daughter Lynne Mylor of Englewood,; and his beloved kitties Neko, Bengi and Sami.



From 1969-72, Ron served two combat tours in View Nam as a Marine recon radio man. By 1980, a Water Man at heart, Ron had earned his U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain 100-ton vessel certification, including plotting a navigation course using the stars and a sextant.



By 2001, he had established Pablo-Crews Dive Services in Englewood, Florida. On-call 7 days a week, Ron soon earned the reputation of a highly skilled, reliable, commercial boat diver specializing in prop changes, light salvage, boat cleaning and repair, and recovering expensive stuff people dropped overboard.



February, 2005, Ron met Ann when he was called out to repair her 36-ft trawler "Freebird" docked in Chadwick Cove. Two weeks later they went out for seafood and discovered their mutual passion for the sea, marine life, water sports and tropical gardening. Soon Ann was scuba-certified and joined Ron in his busy boat-diving business. Both looked forward to time off in the Keys - boating, snorkeling, scuba diving reefs, swimming with dolphins or grilling up fresh lobsters. The rest is history.



Well-known for his sense of humor and "telling it like it is," Ron claimed, "everything is the Captain's fault" and "the beatings will continue until morale improves."



