Ruby S. Wilkinson, 81, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Hope Hospice House in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Ruby was born October 10, 1937 in Panama. She was a woman who enjoyed life to the fullest and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie Chloe Bedenbaugh of Boca Raton, FL and her granddaughter, Quinn Nicole Bedenbaugh.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.