Shanna Yonker Elliott, 59, of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Punta Gorda, Florida, after suffering the past nine years with kidney disease. We celebrate that she is now with her Heavenly family.



Shanna was born on Feb., 18, 1960, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Robert and Joan (Mosher) Yonker.



Shanna graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1978, she married and had two daughters. They moved to Florida in 1994.



Shanna is survived by her husband, David Elliott, of Punta Gorda, Florida; her two daughters, Tania (Matt) King and Lindsey (Kris) Buttermore, both of Orlando, Florida; and a step-son, Curtis (Charleen) of Port Charlotte, Florida. She was blessed with eight wonderful grandchildren, Paige, Peyton, Emmett, Bradley, Elle, Megan, Emmy and Amelia. Shanna is also survived by her loving parents, Robert and Karen Yonker, of Holland, Michigan, her Aunt Julie Wierenga, of Naples, Florida, her step-sister and step-brothers from Michigan and their families, Debb (Bill) Large, Gregg (Kristi) Hill, Jim (Stacey) Hill, and her many Yonker cousins.She was preceded in death by her Mother, Joan Kay Yonker; and an infant sister, Kim Sue Yonker.



Shanna loved people and was always kind and thoughtful to everyone around her. She had many friends who describe her as having an awesome personality, full of joy, a love to laugh and an all around fun person to be with. Shanna also had a beautiful voice and enjoyed karaoke. Her grandchildren loved her visits and the Scotcharoo treats she always made for them. Shanna will be dearly missed.



A Celebration of Life to commemorate Shanna is being planned for this coming summer.