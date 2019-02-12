It is with great sadness that the family of Teresa Lin Waters, nee Thornton, announce her passing on February 4th, 2019, at 60 years of age.



Terri was born on January 20th, 1959 in Tampa, Florida and grew up in Bradenton, graduating from Manatee High School in 1977. In the 1980s, Terri raced stock cars at Desoto Speedway with her brother, Matt, and father, Hank Thornton. She was the second woman in history to win a NASCAR Championship and was honored as ESPN's Driver of The Week. Her enthusiasm along with her unbridled spirit were admired and respected by her fellow drivers, racing fans, and friends. In later years, she relocated to Port Charlotte with her family. She was an avid reader, gardener, and loved sharing family stories, memories, and photos.



Terri will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her mother, Patricia (Sylvester) Kaster; her five children, Cameron (Lisa) Greene and Brittany Greene of Bradenton, and Cassandra Thornton-Lippert, Jarrett Waters, and Randall Waters of Port Charlotte; sisters, Cheryl, Virginia, and LaGatha, and brother Matthew Thornton; grandchildren, Greyson Greene, Jackson Waters, and Logan Waters; close friend, Paul Greene, father of Cameron and Brittany, and Greg Waters, father of Randall and Jarrett.



Terri was predeceased by her father, Henry Allen Thornton. It brings us comfort and peace to know she has been reunited with him.



To honor her memory, the family will hold a private Celebration Of Life ceremony.



Memorial donations may be made to The .