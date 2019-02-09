Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Theresa R. Mielke


Theresa R. Mielke Obituary
Theresa R. Mielke, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Signature

Health Care of Port Charlotte.

Theresa was born on Dec. 21, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Anna (Bojarski) Lilla.

She moved to Port Charlotte in 2005 from Lincoln Park, Michigan. Theresa was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and H2U at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.

She is survived by her loving family, two sons, John E. (Sylvana) Mielke of Port Charlotte and

Clarence (Cathy) Mielke of Macomb, Michigan ; a brother, Michael Lilla of Holland, MI; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Clarence Mielke; a daughter, Cheryl Montague, two sisters and a brother.

A memorial Mass and interment will be held at a later date in Michigan.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
