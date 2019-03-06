|
|
Thomas Fidler of North Port, Florida, died on February 28, 2019. He was 77. Mr. Fidler was born in Ann, Arbor, Michigan to Lyman G. and Beatrice Fidler. He served in the United States Air Force and was an Electro-Mechanical Engineer who held two United States Patents.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Chris Fidler; two daughters, Kathleen (Col. Colin Smyth,USAF) Smyth and Juliet Crommett; three siblings, Richard Fidler, Roger Fidler and Patricia Gyngel; and three grandchildren, Sean Smyth, Andrew Smyth, and Lauren Crommett.
Services will be private.
