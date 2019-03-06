Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fidler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Fidler


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Fidler Obituary
Thomas Fidler of North Port, Florida, died on February 28, 2019. He was 77. Mr. Fidler was born in Ann, Arbor, Michigan to Lyman G. and Beatrice Fidler. He served in the United States Air Force and was an Electro-Mechanical Engineer who held two United States Patents.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Chris Fidler; two daughters, Kathleen (Col. Colin Smyth,USAF) Smyth and Juliet Crommett; three siblings, Richard Fidler, Roger Fidler and Patricia Gyngel; and three grandchildren, Sean Smyth, Andrew Smyth, and Lauren Crommett.

Services will be private.

If you would like to share a memory of Thomas or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now