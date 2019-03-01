Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
5265 Placida Rd.
Grove City, FL
Thomas Stephen Coppla Obituary
Thomas Stephen Coppla, 83, of Cape Haze, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

He was born on March 4, 1935 in Westhaven, Connectiut to Thomas and Fay Coppola.

Tommy proudly served in the Marine Corps. He and his family moved to Florida in 1988 from Madison, Connecticut.

Survivors include his loving and adoring wife, Dolores Trethewey, (and for 55 years of the late Ann Martha Coppla); children, Maj. Randy of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Dr. Kyle of S. Carolina and Adele Beth Green of Sarasota.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc.3070 S. McCall Rd. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 4, at 9:15 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church 5265 Placida Rd. Grove City.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
