Wallace C. Darsch died at the Beth-Israel - Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on Thursday, January 24, 2019.



He was the husband of the late Pauline (Armstrong) Darsch who he married on June 15, 1965, and the son of the late William P. and Marie O. (Scagliarini) Darsch.



Born in Plymouth on November 18, 1926, Wallace was educated in the Hanson school system and graduated from Whitman High School in 1944. He was a United States Army Airforce veteran of World War II. He was active with the Boy Scouts, youth football and hockey. He enjoyed music from the 1940's and 1950's, and Big Band music, and took Fred Astaire Dance lessons. He was a carpenter, building his own home, fine furniture, sailboat and ice fishing boat. He also enjoyed playing golf at the area golf courses. He liked to call playing golf "chasing the little white ball". Wallace was fond of swimming, the beach an occasionally fishing with his Canada friends. He was a member and the Chairman of the Central Plymouth County Water District from 1965-1988 and Chairman of the Town Hall Renovations Committee from 1965-1980, a member of the Old Colony Planning Council, Sewer Legislation Committee, Hanson Athletic Assn. since 1947 and was a consultant to the town of Hanson Water Supply Study Committee of 1954, 1960, 1970, and 1979. During his retirement he moved to Florida in 2000, and enjoyed vacationing in Margaree Harbour, Cape Breton Island Nova Scotia for 36 years.



His career spanned over 40 years with the Hanson Water Department. He started out in 1951 and became acting superintendent in 1954.



He is survived by his sister Paula M. Darsch of Plymouth and six step-children, Susan Nemmers and her husband Tom, S. Yarmouth; Peter Paulding and wife Ruth, Florida; Robert Paulding and wife Nancy, S. Yarmouth; Betsey Kelley, KY; Douglas Paulding, NY and Barbara Hodnicki and husband Jeffrey, Ct; good friend Anne Sullivan, Plymouth; two nieces and two nephews, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Andrew Darsch.



His family is planning a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PCWWA Scholarship, (Plymouth County Water Works Association) Easton Winwater Works Company, Attn: John Tetreault, PCWA Scholarship Committee Chairman, 95 Turnpike St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.



