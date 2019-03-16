Winifred "Winnie" E. Berger, 101, of Port Charlotte, Florida died on Thursday, March 14, 2019



peacefully at home.



Winnie was born Oct. 16 1917 in Tuxedo Park, New York to Frederica and Arthur Smith.



She grew up in Floral Park, New York and moved to Port Charlotte in 1984 fromHuntington, New York. She was a retired accountant. Winnie was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Port Charlotte and a volunteer quilter, making quilts for the Lutheran World Relief. She loved golfing and was a former member of the Punta Gorda Country Club and the Port Charlotte Golf Club. She was a 9-Hole Ladies Champion in 1988 and also had a Hole-In-One the same year.



Winnie is survived by a sister, Lucille Fritz of Franklin Square, New York ; two nieces, Judith H. Barnosky of Port Charlotte and Cynthia Kothe of Hurley, New York ; and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, George A. Berger; who died in 2009, three children, Carol, George III and Adele, a sister, Dorothy Manser; and a grandson, Jeffery Klein.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Entombment will follow.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.



2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com extend condolences to the family.



Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Read More Listen to Obituary