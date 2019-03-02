|
|
Agnes Jaglowski Barko, 94, entered eternal life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Agnes was born on July 4, 1924, in Erie, daughter of the late Frank and Alexandria Kulig Jaglowski.
Agnes graduated from East High School in 1942, where she enjoyed swimming. She married Nicholas Barko at St. Stanislaus Church, in Erie, on February 3, 1951. While raising three boys, she worked at Marx Toys and was later employed as an assembler at GE Transportation Systems in the Speed Variator Department for 34 years, where she retired in 1987. Agnes was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club, and she enjoyed crocheting, reading novels, and crossword puzzles. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and their Sacred Heart Society in Erie. Agnes was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the March of Dimes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Barko in 1994; four sisters, Mary Bujalski, Theresa Stanczak, Virginia Miller, and Harriet Dombrowski; and three brothers, John, Bernard and Anthony Jaglowski.
She is survived by three sons, Michael and his wife Vicki, Paul and his wife Deb, and Frank Barko, all of Erie; four grandchildren Nicholas Barko, (Los Angeles, Calif.), Julianna Haddix and her husband Phillip (Fort Worth, Texas), Brittany Barko (Erie), and Andrew Barko (Pittsburgh); and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the wonderful, supportive staff at the LECOM Senior Living Center for all the care and support they provided for Agnes over the last few years and to VNA Hospice Services of Erie County for the extra comfort Agnes received during her final days.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity RC Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Parish Catholic Education Program, c/o Holy Trinity Parish, 2220 Reed St., Erie, PA 16503.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 2, 2019