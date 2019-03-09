|
Alan Edward Bird, 79, of Greer, South Carolina, left earth for heaven peacefully on March 7, 2019. He had been sick with autoimmune pulmonary disease for the past six months.
A Berean (Acts 17:10-11), Grace Gospel (Ephesians 3:1-21, I Corinthians 15:1-8, II Corinthians 5:14-21) KJV Bible believer; he left denominational religion (into which he was born) back in the very early 1980's. He was a retired Human Resource Manager, a member of Grace Bible Church, Hendersonville, North Carolina and an officer in the USAF Reserves during the Vietnam War.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Eugene (1969) and Helen Bird (2008) and his first wife, Dorothy Rae Teter Bird (2004).
Alan is survived by his second wife, Debbie O'Neal Cooper Kellett Bird of Greer, South Carolina; his sons, Trevor of Conneaut, Ohio and Kevin, Colin and Arlen and their families all of Erie County, Pennsylvania; and her sons, Brian and his family of Greer, South Carolina and Glenn and his family of Greenville, South Carolina.
A private celebration of Al's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 and a memorial service will be held in North Springfield, Pennsylvania at a later date. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wild Wings, Inc., 27 Pond Road, Honeoye Falls, New York 14472. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
