Alice J. Christensen Battersby, age 92, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on May 19, 1926, the daughter of the late Peter N. and Violet Nesbit Christensen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Chester F. Battersby in 2018; one brother, Robert Christensen; and one sister, Sally Kubiak
She was a 1944 graduate of Millcreek High School. She owned and operated, with her daughter and son, the "Ye Olde Schoolhouse Shoppes" for ten years. She was a longtime member of Luther Memorial Church, the Sertoma Club, Erie Women's Club, Cattellian Dance Club and the VASA Lodge #296.
Alice loved to read and decorate rooms; she enjoyed tennis, ice skating and even took flying lessons. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Dawn C. Carstensen (Phil) of Ellicott City, Md. and Pamela L. Latronica (Al) of Jamison, Pa.; two sons, Peter Newton Battersby (Gayle R.) of Roswell, Ga. and Chester F. Battersby Jr. of Millcreek Township; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Danielle, Brittany and Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Penny and R.J.; one sister, Carol Adams of McKean; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 to11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16501, at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luther Memorial Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 7, 2019