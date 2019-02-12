|
Alice M. Bricker, age 84, of Albion, Pa., died peacefully, at her home, on Saturday evening, February 9, 2019.
She was born on June 16, 1934, in Albion, Pa., the daughter of the late Francis C. and Lillian D. (Betilian) Stevens.
She graduated in the Class of 1952 from Albion High and before she met and married her husband, she had worked at Morlite in Girard and the Astatic Corp. in Conneaut for several years and then she found her true love, Clarence E. Bricker, Jr. and they were married on July 16, 1955. When she married Clarence, then she became a devoted and committed housewife and mother, and enjoyed all the things around the house and farm. Both her and her husband studied under Pastors Arnold and Dennis Murray of The Shepherd's Chapel from the Arkansas Church. They actually traveled and visited it one time on one of their traveling adventures. Alice supported the Northwestern Softball Team and was a life member of the Charlie Pride Fan Club. She was an avid gardener. She loved anything that had to do with the outdoors. And even at her age, she would be seen mowing, and snowblowing her yard and driveway. She loved horses. In fact, "Skipper" was her first horse, which was before her first car, and she had shown him at the Albion Fair and won a ribbon. She had, for years after that, raised Morgan horses. She also loved doing crossword puzzles, crafts, reading Western novels, traveling and watching and attending all the grandchildren's athletic events, home and abroad.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by Clarence in 2005, and brothers: Francis W., Harold J. and Clifford E., and infant brother (3-4 months old) Stevens, and also two sisters: M. Irene Smith and Gladys J. Johnston.
Alice is survived by a son, Alan C. Bricker (Jan) of Albion, Pa., and two daughters: Darlene J. Hulings (Paul) of Conneaut, Ohio and Theresa A. Bricker of Albion, Pa. and two sisters: Mildred J. Ogren of Albion, Pa. and Norma J. Bille of West Springfield, and a brother, Earl G. Stevens of Girard, Pa. She is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Per Alice's request, there will be no calling hours or services. Memorial donations may be made to the . The arrangements have been made with care and love by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa., www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com.
