Allison Faith Radov, age 30, of Erie, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1988, in Erie, the youngest daughter of Weston and Marlene Daniels Radov.
Allison graduated from Collegiate Academy in 2007 and studied psychology at Penn State Behrend. She worked in various customer service positions, most recently with Super 8 Hotel.
She loved music of all kinds from opera to country western. She was an avid reader. The Harry Potter series was one of her favorites and Holden Caulfield from Catcher in the Rye was on the top of her list as an incredible character. She was a fashionista to the nth degree and loved to shop. Even though she struggled with bipolar disorder and depression for many years, using drugs to cope with these mental health issues, when you saw her she was effervescent and full of life.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Florence and Peter Daniels and Barney B. and Eve Radov.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister Jennifer (Matthew) and their children Logan, Collin, and Madelyn, her aunt and uncle Marci and Paul Rogers, and her great-aunt and great-uncle Jessie and Herb Rubinfield. She is further survived by good family friends Mary Duncan and Linda Schaffnit, and numerous cousins and friends. She will be sadly missed by her furry friends Sahmi and Bentley.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St.
Memorials may be made to Collegiate Academy, 2825 State St., Erie, PA 16508, or to Safe Harbor Behavioral Health, 1330 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16508. Send condolences to www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2019