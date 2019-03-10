|
|
Angela M. Colonna, 65, of Erie, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her residence.
She was born December 6, 1954, in Erie, Pa., a daughter of the late John A. and Agnes D. Portanova Colonna.
Angela was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Strong Vincent High School in 1972.
She led a career in cosmetology, which included teaching classes, and many years of operating her business Sheer Envy Hair Salon.
She is survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and recently, by her brother Mark Colonna.
No calling hours will be observed. A joint Memorial Service for both Angela and Mark will be announced at a later date. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 10, 2019