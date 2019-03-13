|
|
Ann N. Dunst, age 98, of Harborcreek, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born in Erie, daughter of the late John and Ahripina Kosack.
Ann was a longtime member of Christian Life Church. She loved gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of people. She was a very outgoing and loving person.
Ann is survived by three daughters, Nancy Moser, Jean Walker, and Shirley Hall; five grandchildren, Kirsten Hale, Patrick Walker, Keri Walker, Steve Hall (Jennifer) and Richard Hall; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and one great-great-granddaughter soon to be born; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Dunst; five brothers, Andrew, Paul, John, Walter, and Alex Kosack; and one sister, Mary Henderson.
Ann's family would like to thank the staff at Brevillier Village for all the wonderful care given to her for the past six years.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. (Wesleyville), on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Pam Gardner. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2019