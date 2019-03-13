Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Dunst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann N. Dunst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann N. Dunst, age 98, of Harborcreek, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born in Erie, daughter of the late John and Ahripina Kosack.

Ann was a longtime member of Christian Life Church. She loved gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of people. She was a very outgoing and loving person.

Ann is survived by three daughters, Nancy Moser, Jean Walker, and Shirley Hall; five grandchildren, Kirsten Hale, Patrick Walker, Keri Walker, Steve Hall (Jennifer) and Richard Hall; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and one great-great-granddaughter soon to be born; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Dunst; five brothers, Andrew, Paul, John, Walter, and Alex Kosack; and one sister, Mary Henderson.

Ann's family would like to thank the staff at Brevillier Village for all the wonderful care given to her for the past six years.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. (Wesleyville), on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Pam Gardner. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now