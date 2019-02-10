|
Annette "Mitzi" (Mizikowski) Minnick, 76, of Erie, passed away on February 4, 2019 at UPMC-Hamot. She was born in Erie on December 26, 1942, daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Majewski) Mizikowski.
She served in the United States Navy, graduated from the United States Navy Hospital Corps Schooland Physical Therapy School. She worked as an ICU Nurse and up until her retirement, worked in the Burn Unit. She enjoyed swimming, golf, reading novels, as well as professional literature.
Survivors include her good friend and cousin, Patty and Don Pytlarz of Erie, her godson, Zachary Douglas of Iowa, Holly Parker (James) and Christy Benacci (Captain Stephen Benacci, United States Army), who considered her an aunt, also survived by one aunt, Irene Mizikowski, one uncle, Edward Majewski and many cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to St. Stanislaus Church, 516 East 13th Street on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Full Military Honors will follow. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019