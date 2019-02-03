Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley Zurn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashley E. Zurn


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Ashley E. Zurn Obituary
Ashley E. Zurn, age 35, of Erie, passed away at Twinbrook Medical Center on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in West Palm Beach, Fla., on June 2, 1983, daughter of the late James "Moose" and Jan Zurn.

Ashley was a graduate of General Mclane High School. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and crafts. She is survived by her grandmother, Betty Zurn; two aunts, Natalie Simmer (Allen) and Nancilou George (David); two uncles, Ted Zurn (Wendy) and Larry Zurn (Mary Anne); and several cousins.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. Memorial contributions may be made to Voices for Independence, 1107 Payne Avenue, Erie, PA, 16503.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now