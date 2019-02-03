|
|
Ashley E. Zurn, age 35, of Erie, passed away at Twinbrook Medical Center on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in West Palm Beach, Fla., on June 2, 1983, daughter of the late James "Moose" and Jan Zurn.
Ashley was a graduate of General Mclane High School. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and crafts. She is survived by her grandmother, Betty Zurn; two aunts, Natalie Simmer (Allen) and Nancilou George (David); two uncles, Ted Zurn (Wendy) and Larry Zurn (Mary Anne); and several cousins.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. Memorial contributions may be made to Voices for Independence, 1107 Payne Avenue, Erie, PA, 16503.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019