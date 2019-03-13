|
Barbara A. (Brandt) Ciotoli, age 77, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born on May 27, 1941, a daughter to the late Charles Brandt and Marion Delavern Brandt.
Barbara lived and worked in Erie most of her life until she moved to North East, Pa., to be closer to her family. She was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed going to the track every Wednesday to watch horse racing and have a B.V. and Pepsi with her friends. Her greatest joys were spending time with her granddaughter and especially her great-granddaughter, who would always put a smile on her face.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Ciotoli; and her daughter, Nadine Toskin.
Barbara will be deeply missed by her daughter, Tammy Aldrich (Steve); her late daughter's fiancé, Ben Tomlin; her granddaughter, Dianne O'Neal, fiancé John Payne; her great-granddaughter, Olivia Payne; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special "thank you" goes to her caregivers, Star and Robin, and Lakeland Area Hospice.
