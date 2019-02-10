|
|
Barbara Elizabeth Santillo, age 73, of Edinboro, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Erie, on July 31, 1945, a daughter of the late Walter and Kathrine Bauer Badders.
Barb graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1963 and attended Edinboro University.
She was a great homemaker, and loved baking cookies and fudge for everyone. Barb was an avid runner and tennis player and enjoyed gardening. She was known for her caring nature and generosity. She was prayerful and church going as a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Edinboro and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Las Vegas. Barb also made Cursillo. Barb thoroughly enjoyed wintering and spending time in Las Vegas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Peters.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gary Santillo; her siblings, Connie (Herb) Palmer, Christine Badders, Bill (Sue) Badders, Annette (Joe) Komisarski, David (Karen) Badders and Marty (Linda) Badders; her mother-in-law, Christina Santillo, five brothers-in-law, Michael (Priscilla), Richard (Jane), Bob (Gayle), Raymond (Luann), and Tom (Pam) and a host of nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and may attend a prayer service there Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Xavier Church, 8880 Main St., McKean, at 9 a.m. with Fr. Jason Feigh, celebrant. Burial will be at Girard Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a . Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019