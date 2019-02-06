|
Barry G. Philip, age 71, of North East Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born in Erie on Monday, April 28, 1947, son of the late Alexander P. "Scotty" Philip and Geraldine A. "Geri" Bushley Philip Kaye.
Barry was a 1965 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He earned an Associate Degree from Gannon University and attended Mercyhurst College. Barry served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. His service led him throughout Europe and North Africa prior to his honorable discharge in 1970.
Barry was employed by the Lord Corporation for 28 years. He had also been employed by the General Electric Co., Formtech Enterprises, Inc., New Motors and most recently by Bay Valley Foods from where he retired. Since his retirement, he was employed as a driver by Rupp Limousine. Barry was a model railroad enthusiast, avid golfer and was a Cleveland Indians fan. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family that he loved so dearly and was beloved for his usual quiet, always supportive and loving presence in the lives of those he touched.
In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra L. "Sandy" Terry and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Bova.
Survivors include his best friend and beloved wife of 27 years, Karen A. Bova Philip, whom he married June 1, 1991. Barry is also survived by his daughter, Julie A. Bolla (Mike) of Erie; his son, Brian G. Philip (Bridget) of Harborcreek; two step-sons, Robert D. Taylor of Lawrence Park and Richard K. Taylor of North East; four grandchildren: Matt, Jon and Chris Sayban and Breanna Philip; two brothers, Jack Conover (Catherine) of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Bart Philip (Joni) of Harborcreek ; a dear cousin, Joanne Sebunia (Dick) of Erie; his father and mother-in-law, Dominic and Josephine Bova of North East; a brother-in-law, Donald Bova of North East; his beloved pet dachshund, Brady, and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend the funeral service there on Friday at 11 a.m. to be conducted by his friend, Deacon Chuck Adamczyk. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571, following the service. A private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East Hospice, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428.
