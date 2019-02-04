|
1930 – 2019
Elizabeth Ann Freaney Rowand, 88, of Erie, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. She and her twin brother were born July 22, 1930 in Bradford to Bridget "Delia" Dwyer and Thomas J. Freaney, Sr.
After graduating from Saint Bernard High School in 1948, Betty left Bradford to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse at Philadelphia General Hospital. She graduated in 1953, and returned home to Bradford where she met a young pharmacist by the name of Edwin Russell Rowand. The two were married on February 19, 1955, and settled down together in Erie.
Betty took great pride in her nursing career and cherished her memories in the operating rooms of Hamot Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital. After raising her four children, Betty returned to nursing to work for Dr. John Cunningham, a prominent oral surgeon in Erie. She went on to serve as the director of nursing at Sarah Reed Retirement Center, where she retired at age 65.
Betty served as chairwoman for the Erie County Pharmaceutical Society Ladies Auxiliary, and was also a dedicated poll worker at the Asbury United Methodist Church for several years. Betty was a member of St. Julia's Church, and enjoyed her service work as an associate for the Sisters of Saint Joseph.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Ed, in 2007; her sister, Donna Delores Freaney, her brothers, Patrick (Patsy) Freaney and Thomas J. Freaney, Jr., as well as infant twin sons.
Betty is survived by four children: Sean Rowand, and his partner Lisa Hughes of Erie; Amy, and her husband Craig Dennen of Erie; Mary Bridget, and her husband Dr. Leonard Thome of Port Neches, Texas; Maureen, and her husband Mark Formanski of Erie. Betty was the beloved Nonny to seven grandchildren: Lucille Biebel and Virginia Thome of Port Neches, Texas; Nicholas Thome of Houston, Texas; Robert Dennen of Mayfield, Ohio; Sarah, Joseph Formanski of Linden Va. and Michael Formanski of Erie; her great-grandson, Michael Beal of Port Neches, Texas Betty is also survived by her twin brother, Robert "Bobby" Freaney of Las Vegas, Nev. and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and residents at the Regency in Erie, as well as to the caregivers, nurses and staff at VNA Hospice.
Friends may call on the family at Burton Westlake Funeral Home at 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave.) on Tuesday February 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Alexander Amico presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph 5031 West Ridge Road Erie, PA 16506.
