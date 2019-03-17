Home

Beverly Jean Clover


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Jean Clover Obituary
Beverly Jean Clover, age 70, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born in Warren, Pa., on October 11, 1948, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Doris Marie Hopkins Clover, Sr.

Beverly was a member of Erie Christian Fellowship, and enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting, jewelry creation, and her puppy "Gizzy."

She is survived by one daughter Kelly E. Stone (David) of New York, two granddaughters: Amanda Marie Stone and Abigail Jean Stone, one grandson Joshua Deane Stone, all of New York, one sister Patricia Anne Redinger of Erie, one brother Kenneth Dean Clover, Jr. (Rebecca) of Waterford, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family, by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2019
