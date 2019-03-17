|
Bobby Jack Baxter died on February 14, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, after an extended illness.
He was the son of Jack and Lucille Baxter, formerly of Erie.
He was born in Athens, Texas and moved to Pennsylvania in 1966. He was a 1967 graduate of Titusville High School. After graduation, he attended Pitt Campus at Titusville and worked at Cyclops Steel. He joined the U.S. Army where he was in the Army Security Agency stationed in Sinop Turkey. After leaving the Army, he moved to Bisbee, Arizona, where he owned and operated the Iron Horse vintage auto restoration service.
He is survived by his son Nicholas, Tucson, Ariz. Further survivors include his sister Sherri Dempsey (husband Jack Dempsey), two nephews, and one niece, all in Erie.
Memorials (donations) may be made to the Erie Veteran's Hospital in his memory.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2019