Mr. Carl C. Eldred, 83, of Centerville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 7:05 PM at his residence following an extended illness.
Carl was born on October 22, 1935 in Titusville to the late Herman D. and Barbara A. Aiken Eldred. He married Betty Murray on May 29, 1957 in Titusville.
He was a veteran and spent twenty years in the U.S. Navy and retired with the rank of Master Chief.
He was also the executive director of C.H.O.S.E.N Mission Project where he traveled to many foreign countries assisting in the development of medical facilities until his retirement, and was also involved in SARA Ministries with Rev. Stephen Szilagyi.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Tuesday from 2 to 4 P.M. and 6 to 8 P.M. and attend a funeral the next day at the Centerville United Methodist Church with, Pastor Jim Cannnistraci, and Pastor Gary Kinnear, officiating. Full military honors will be observed. Memorial contributions can be made to C.H.O.S.E.N. Mission 3638 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506, or to the Centerville United Methodist Church 18679 Erie St, Centerville, PA 16404.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 11, 2019