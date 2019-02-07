|
|
Carmella Presogna, 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 4, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living Center, after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 14, 1926, in Erie, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Angeline Orlando Presogna
Carmella owned and operated Couiffure's by Carmie. She worked as a beautician at other salons and taught at Ora Jean Beauty School.
She was an avid golfer, bingo, and card player, and a talented knitter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Doehrel; and her brother-in-law, Bill Doehrel.
She is survived by her two nieces, Cindy Doehrel Rehwaldt (Steve) of Athens, Texas and Renee Doehrel Rhodehamel (Rick) of Bisbee, Ariz.; great-nephew, Wade Harris of El Paso, Texas; and special cousin, Nancy Klein of Erie. She is also survived by several other dear family members.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and may attend a service there on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Paul RC Church, 1617 Walnut Street, Erie, PA 16502, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Saint Paul Church.
Carmella's family would like to thank the staff at LECOM Senior Living Center 4th Floor West, VNA Hospice nurses, Kathy and Patty, and her home caregivers, Sharon, Karen, Amanda, Lynn, Tina and nurse Tanya for all their wonderful care.
