Carolyn J. Pakulski, age 78, of Erie, residing at Mercy Terrace, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born in Chicago on February 3, 1941, daughter of the late Ralph and Eleanor Andrus.
Carolyn was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School and then was a beautician prior to raising her family. She was a member of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church and was previously active in the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed singing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Carolyn is remembered by her family as having a heart of gold. She whole-heartedly cared for people, always seeing the good in everyone. She was known for her loving but honest remarks that still keep her family and loved ones laughing. Carolyn's favorite daily activities involved going to Pennbriar and Wegmans with her husband, even if just to walk around and make friends with someone. She was a social butterfly who could make a friend anywhere she went. She enjoyed picnics in the summer at the beach and walking around to look at the water. Carolyn always looked for the beauty and good in the world. Her soul was kind and gentle and her sweet nature will be remembered by all who knew her.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard T. Pakulski; one son, Thomas M. Pakulski (Leslie); one daughter, Cynthia A. Matlock (Robert); one stepdaughter, Monica Donofrio; two brothers, David Andrus (Jeannie) and Paul Andrus (Diane); two sisters, her twin, Marilyn Tobin (Jim), and Paula Henry (Dick); eight grandchildren, Kaila and Ryan Matlock, Thomas, Daniel, and Joseph Pakulski, and Douglas, Robert, and Richard Donofrio; two great-grandsons, and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 509 East 26th Street. Private interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the – Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019