Catherine A. "Cathy" Murphy, age 78, of Erie, passed away at her home, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born in Erie, on September 7, 1940, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Dorothy C. (Kettering) Murphy.
Cathy was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy, Class of 1958. She worked in the mortgage department at National City bank prior to her retirement.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the Presque Isle Gardening Club. She had a love for gardening and taking care of her flowers. She enjoyed crafting and golf. She was an active member of the Glenwood YMCA and participated in the senior swim programs there.
Cathy is survived by her brother, Joseph M. Murphy, wife Patricia; her sisters, Mary A. Vogt, husband James, Dorothy E. Murphy and Margaret R. Murphy, all of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Services will be held there on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Cathy's family would like to thank the Great Lakes Hospice Team, Tom, Linda, Kathleen and Kristina for their wonderful care. A special "thanks" goes to her niece, Maureen, who provided the utmost care and directions concerning her medical care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2019