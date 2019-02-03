|
Charlene Ruth Freebourn Pamula, age 83, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Erie on March 12, 1935, daughter of the late James Robert Freebourn and Irma Rose George Himes.
Charlene graduated from Strong Vincent High School where she excelled in the school choir. She sang in and directed many choirs in the Erie area, such as the Millcreek Women's Chorus, Lampliters, Lake Erie Concert Choir, and the Siebenbuerger Singers. She was member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Charlene had a love for animals, especially cats.
Charlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leonard Louis Pamula; three sons, Leonard James Pamula (Sharon) of Pittsburgh, Daniel Shane Pamula, and David John Pamula, both of Erie; one daughter, Shawn Denise Pamula White (James) of Lake Stevens, Wash.; and one half-brother, Melvin Himes of Erie. Charlene was a proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her brother, James R. Freebourn.
Friends and family will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday, February 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. Further visitation will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1101 S Hill Rd, Erie on Tuesday, February 5 from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at noon. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Charlene's memory to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019