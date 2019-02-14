|
Charles "Chuck" J. Thomas, age 65, of Erie, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Erie, on August 18, 1953, a son of Mary Lou (Swarner) Thomas and the late James R. Thomas.
Chuck was a graduate of Academy High School, class of 1971, and received his degree in Business Administration from Grove City College. Chuck's career for over twenty years was as a manufacturer's industrial sales representative within various foundries and manufacturing companies until retirement in 2008. In his younger days, Chuck enjoyed coaching youth basketball, playing golf, and was a big sports fan, enjoying the Pittsburgh Steelers and Boston Celtics. More than anything, however, Chuck loved his wife Penny and all his family and cherished the time spent enjoying activities and events throughout the years. He also has many lifelong friends that he loved and cherished.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law David Walz.
Chuck is survived by his mother Mary Lou Thomas, his wife and constant companion of over 25 years Penny L. (Mountain) Thomas, daughters Carrie McAdams (Chris) and Katie Conboy (fiancé David), and grandchildren Macey, Ally, and Jace McAdams, all of Erie. He is also survived by his sister Cynthia Walz, nephew Jonathan Walz (Desiree) their son and Chuck's great-nephew Ethan Walz and also nephew Matthew Walz, all of Texas.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, on Saturday, February 16th from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made in Chuck's honor at www.familyhouse.org, or McAuley Inn at UPMC Mercy Hospital Administrative Office, 5001 Baum Blvd., Suite 545, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
