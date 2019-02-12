|
|
Charles E. "Chuck" Hayes, Jr., age 58, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born in Johnstown, Pa., on October 4, 1960, son of Charles E. Hayes, Sr., of Erie and Norma Lewis Hayes, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Chuck was a 1980 graduate of Fairview High School and worked as a laborer at Erie Malleable, GAF and Zurn Industries. He was a hard worker and took care of his family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and above all, loved his family.
Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Polly Wade
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Victoria Legler Hayes and their children, Amanda and Meghan Hayes, Jamie (Keith) Wolfgang, Karlee, Charles, III, Joshua, Mariah, Alyssa and Abby Hayes. Further surviving are his siblings, Sue Brown, and William, Betsy and Adam Hayes, brother-in-law, Ronald Legler, sister-in-law, Jennifer DeSanto and mother-in-law, Florence Connell, five grandchildren, Victoria, Mason, Vanessa, Nicholas, Carlos and Noah, who will arrive in April, along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m., with Rev. Colby Atkins, officiating. Burial will be at Erie Cemetery
Memorials can be made to the family, in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2019