Charles John Miller, age 61, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in Erie, Pa., from an extended illness. He was born on January 30, 1958, to the late George M. and Miriam Clark Miller of Youngstown, Ohio.
He had a sharp wit and loved making people laugh with his practical jokes and silly antics. Charlie worked in maintenance and safety and security most of his life. Fancying himself a renegade cowboy, his favorite things were old Westerns, rock and roll music, watches, and dogs.
Besides his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; his daughter, Lisa Marie; his brothers, George, and Joseph; and his sister, Patricia.
Charlie is survived by his son, John; three grandchildren, Lisa, Amity, and Danny; and siblings, Robert Miller, and Rebecca Miller Wise. He has several nieces and nephews, but his favorite has always been Megan Miller.
Private graveside services will be held by invitation only. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider rescuing a shelter dog (and naming it Charlie!) or donating to a local animal rescue organization in his name.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 8, 2019