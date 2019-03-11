|
Charlotte Trueblood, 99, transitioned to her heavenly home on March 6, 2019. Charlotte was born on July 28, 1919, in Erie, Pa., to Dora E. and Milford M. Ferris.
On March 23, 1964, she married Gwyn J. Trueblood. In 1987, she moved to Greensboro, N.C., and had previously lived in Erie, Cambridge Springs and Meadville, Pa. She had worked for Talon, Inc., retiring after thirty years of service. Charlotte was active in several organizations throughout her lifetime. She was installed as Worthy Advisor of the Order of Rainbow for girls in Erie, Pa. She went on to hold office in the Eastern Star and was a member of the Golden Crown Chapter in Meadville, Pa. for over 50 years. She was an active member in Muir's Chapel UMW in Greensboro, N.C. On a lighter note, she loved to dance. In her early twenties, the society column of the newspaper reported she and a friend were the Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire of Waldameer Park in Erie, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gwyn J. Trueblood in 1986; and her sister, Marilyn Fulkrod in 1998.
Survivors include twin daughters, Janice Yaple Little and Janet Yaple Millard; son-in-law, Larry Milllard; granddaughters, Cynthia Millard and Pamela Millard; grandson, Steven Little; great-granddaughter, Hailey Herman; and four nephews.
Pastor Bryon Switala, of Miller's Station United Methodist Church, will conduct a graveside service at Miller's Station Cemetery, Cambridge Springs, Pa., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., all are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller's Station United Methodist Church, 28042 Miller Station Rd., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403, Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405-4522, or to the organization of your choice. Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2019