Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Christine D. Britton Obituary
Christine D. Britton, age 65, of Harborcreek, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born in Erie on April 17, 1953, daughter of Mary Ann Garwig and the late William Garwig.

Chris was a graduate of Niskayuna High School in Schenectady, N.Y. She first worked as an aide at Hamot Medical Center, and then was an L.P.N., working at several Erie nursing homes. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

In addition to her mother, Chris is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald L. Britton; three children, Brian Sheffer (Natalie), Randy Miller (Crystal Watson), and Jacques Britton (Erin); one sister, Debra Capullo; one brother, William Garwig (Cindy); her godmother, Charlotte Wolf; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her father, Chris was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Britton.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. Jean Kuebler. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 25, 2019
