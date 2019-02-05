Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
2401 W. 38th St.
Christopher E. Mozdy Obituary
Christopher E. Mozdy, age 56, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born in Erie, on March 1, 1962, he was a son of Wanda (Kopkowski) Mozdy and the late Joseph E. Mozdy, Sr.

Christopher was a graduate of Gannon College and had been a marine science technician for the U.S. Coast Guard. He loved the peninsula and the family houseboat there. He enjoyed gardening and growing plants and always had a beautiful aquarium. He also enjoyed traveling and was a season ticket holder for the Erie Philharmonic.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph E. Mozdy II.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, Belinda (Booser) Mozdy, of Erie; two sons, Christopher Mozdy, Jr., of Tampa, Fla. and Joseph E. Mozdy III, of Erie; two sisters, Lauren Mozdy, M.D., of Erie and Judy Hellman, husband Eric, of Salem, Ore.; and niece and nephew, Lara Glendenning and Guy Glendenning, Jr.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., and may attend a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St., on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Burial, at a later date, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2019
