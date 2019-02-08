|
|
Cornelius "LiL Redd" Blue was born on June 3, 1975, to the proud parents Tressie Blue and Johnnie Brown in Chicago, Ill.
LiL Redd resided in Erie, Pa. most of his life, where he attended East High School, he accepted Christ at an early age. He enjoyed music, collecting action figures, traveling and spending time with loved ones.
He leaves to cherish his "homegoing" his parents, Tressie Blue and Johnnie Brown, one daughter, Cornasia Blue, special best friend, Gwendolyn Fox, nine siblings, Diana of Erie, Freddie Michael Aurora, Ill., Tartesia (Ansel) Lockett of Atlanta, Ga., Markey, Clara, Leslie, Billy and Antonio, all of Erie and LaTricia of Chicago, Ill., 31 nieces and nephews, 56 great-nieces and great-nephews, five great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, four aunts, Canita and Rita Blue of Georgia, Gladys Blue of Chicago and Valerie Fields of Erie, two uncles, Tolbert (Chris) and Michael (Sarah) of Mississippi, a favorite niece, Chanda Blue and nephew, Sianda Blue, favorite cousin, Eric Blue and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glass and Glenda Blue, two uncles, John and LeRoy Blue, one aunt, Sandra Blue and one great-nephew, Emmanuel Blue.
Relatives and friends may call at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 8, 2019