Darlene Kay (Tobin) Walker was born May 24, 1953 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Daughter of George and Phyllis Tobin of Cranesville and the late Norma Tobin, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Ocala, Fla.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Walker whom she married March 2016, her children, Kelly McGee (Bryan) of Cypress, Texas, Thomas Dimon (Tawney) of Mayo, Fla., and Suzanne Smith (Ronald) of Ft. Polk, La.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Zach Conners, Allie Dimon and her fiance Luke Zimmer, Carlynn & Chandi Smith. She has two grandsons waiting for her in Heaven, Thomas Dimon, Jr. and Cooper Smith.
Darlene is also survived by her siblings, Becky Pintea (Greg) of Albion, Pa., Douglas Tobin of Albion, Pa., and Michael Tobin (Christine) of Cranesville, and Jeanne Pildner (Rick) of Ashtabula, Ohio, many nephews, cousins and very close friends.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019