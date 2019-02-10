|
David A. Urda, age 69, of Erie, and formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, following a brief illness.
He was born in Erie, on December 11, 1949, a son of Shirley Smith Urda and the late Albert P. Urda.
David graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1968 and attended Penn State Behrend. He served in the United States Army, retiring as a captain.
He was a proud member of the Holy Name Society at Holy Cross Church, helping with the fish dinners for many years. David enjoyed hunting, walking through the woods, watching and feeding the birds, and squirrel calls. He was an avid Steelers and Penn State fan. David's family meant the world to him, and he loved taking care of his mom for the past eight years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Danica LaKari and her husband Steve and Brianne Seth and her husband, Joseph; his siblings, Michael Urda and his fiancé Sabina, Katherine Teribery and her husband Clifford and Mary Jane Urda; and his former wife, Claudia Urda. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, Joseph, Leia, Lillian, Andrew, MacKenzie, Olivia and Johnathan; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of full military honors at 6:30 p.m.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019