David Michael Steiner, age 76, of Riverdale, Md., formerly of Erie, passed away at home, of natural causes, on November 6, 2018. He was born in Pittsburgh, on March 12, 1942, eldest son of the late Francis W. and Ruth A. Steiner.
David graduated from McDowell High School in 1960, trained at Parris Island and served in the Marine Corps at Ft. Meade. He later attended classes at the University of Maryland while working for the U.S. Post Office. His passions were reading, botany, and caring for the environment.
He is survived by a daughter, Holli Violette of Frederick, Md., her children, Milo and Lilli, siblings, Linda Knestrick (James) of Hershey, Pa., Mary Miller (Henry) of Perrysburg, N.Y., Karl Steiner of Erie, Jack Steiner (Kim) of Newfields, N.H., Sam Steiner (Claire) of Erie, and several nieces and nephews.
David was given Christian burial at the George Washington Cemetery in Adelphi, Md. The family wishes to thank Pastor Jorge Romero of the Fountain of Lebanon Apostolic Church of Riverdale for assisting with the funeral and arrangements. Memorials may be sent to the church at 6419 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale, MD 20737.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019