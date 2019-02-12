|
Delores J. "Dolly" Waida Bargielski, 76, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born in Sharon, Pa., on August 19, 1942, a daughter of the late Emil G. and Clara L. Pleban Waida.
Dolly graduated from Farrell High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from Mercyhurst University in 1964 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She earned her Master's Degree in Education from Ursuline College, and worked as a teacher at Ridgefield Elementary for two years. Dolly taught at Holy Rosary Catholic School for 21 years and retired as Principal of Mt. Calvary Catholic School in 1998, after ten years.
She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and a national member of the Polish Falcons Nest 610. She was the finance officer for the American Legion Post 771 Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Hedwig Rosary Society. Dolly made Cursillo #185 and enjoyed cooking and ceramic crafts. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Edmund Waida.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence S. "Larry" Bargielski, with whom she would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on February 20, 2019; two daughters, Denise Shaw and her husband, Dana, of Erie and Judith "Judi" Wright and her husband, Mark, of Daphne, Ala.; five grandchildren, Patrick, Ryan, Sean, Abbe, and Alex; one sister, Mary Frances Coan and her husband, Denis, of Erie; one brother, Thomas Waida and his wife, Faith, of Fredonia, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Thursday morning at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke Catholic School, 425 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, or to the Erie Diocesan Cursillo Movement, 429 E. Grandview Blvd., P.O. Box 10397, Erie, PA 16504.
