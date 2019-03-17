Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Dennis Ray Blair


Dennis Ray Blair Obituary
Dennis Ray Blair, age 71, of North East, died on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on February 13, 1948 in Corry, Pennsylvania the son of Michael Blair of North East and the late Relta (Taylor) Blair.

Dennis graduated Academy High School and Mercyhurst College obtaining a Bachelors of Science degree in Education and Masters degree in Special Education. He was formerly employed as a teacher at Lincolnton High School in North Carolina and Showlow High School in Arizona for several years.

Dennis was a member of The Look At Its motorcycle club and the NRA. He enjoyed motorcycling, NASCAR, and shooting pool.

Dennis is survived by his children, Damien Blair of North East; Jennifer Learn (Jack) of Columbus, Ohio; Nicole Blair of North East; and Melissa Rodler of Lawrence Park; a close friend, Liane Blair of North East; and grandchildren, Kai and Madison Blair.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Memorials may be made to the . Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2019
