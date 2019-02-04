Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Diane C. (McKinney) Tonty, age 51, of Wesleyville, lost her fight with cancer after a courageous ten year battle on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Erie, August 4, 1967 a daughter of the late Walter and Kathleen (Schley) McKinney.

Diane had been a nurses aide at the Village at Luther Square for many years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two half- brothers.

Survivors include her four children; Christopher Kimmy of Erie, Eric Kimmy of Erie, Nicole Sibley, and her husband Alex of Millcreek and Jacob Boring of Erie, five grandchildren, one brother Alan McKinney of Erie, one sister Carolyn McKinney of Erie, her niece, Caitlin McKinney of Erie, three half -brothers and one half- sister also survive.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend services Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Private burial at the convenience of the family will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Linked by Pink, P.O. Box 8177, Erie, Pa. 16505.

Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 4, 2019
