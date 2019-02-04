|
|
Diann Marie Shaw-Hammond, 63, of Erie, transitioned suddenly January 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born March 16, 1955 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of Margaree Ellis- Shaw and the late Robert L. Shaw.
She was a member of Second Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Allen B. Green, and the present Pastor, Reverend Lamont Higginbottom Sr. Diann faithfully served the church as a Deaconess, Trustee, and a member of the Senior Ushers Board. She also was a member of the American Legion Post #700. Diann attended Academy High School, class of 1973. She was awarded a trophy for Miss Congeniality at the 1973 Debutante Ball.
Diann worked for GTE / Verizon as a Business Repair Care Operator retiring in 2010, and for General Electric, as well as various other agencies throughout the Erie community.
She enjoyed traveling, shopping, dancing, taking pictures, especially selfies, going to concerts, and having bible study with her family. Diann mostly cherished time spent with family and friends.
In addition to her father, Diann was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mrs. Johnnie T. & William Ellis, Elmore & Stella Shaw; her mother and father -in-law, John & Ada Hammonds; her uncles, Edward Lee, Vernell, and Robert Ellis, Elmore Jr., Phil, Nimrod, Tony, and Altha Shaw; her aunts, Martha Ann Barnes, Martha Fox, Irma Bonner and Anelle Harrris.
Diann is survived by her husband of 41 years, Charles S. Hammond; her son, Charles Juron Hammond; her daughter, Marjorie Chavonne Hammond, her mother, Margaree Ellis- Shaw; her brother, Ronnie Lee Shaw; her aunts, Joyce Johnson, and Pearline Hobson; her uncle, William "Bay" Ellis (Ruby); her friends, Sharon Henderson, Marcia Hooks, Cardinal Smith, and Kathy Williams; her traveling companion, Gwen Conway; and many friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Reverend Lamont Higginbottom Sr. eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.Sign the
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 4, 2019