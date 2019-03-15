Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:15 PM
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Glowaky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris A. Zbierski Glowaky


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris A. Zbierski Glowaky Obituary
Doris A. Zbierski Glowaky, 94, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Erie, on January 9, 1925, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Kitowski Zbierski.

Doris was a member of St. Andrew Church. She enjoyed bowling, polka dancing, sewing, crocheting, and all kinds of crafts.

She was preceded in death by her sister Edna Prawdzik, and her brother Frank Zbierski.

Survivors include her husband Robert A. Glowaky, daughters Margaret "Marge" Randolph and Janet Glowaky, son Chris Glowaky and his wife Brenda, her grandchildren Cynthia Ludwig and her husband Peter, and Paul Glowaky, and her sister Florence Kaminski.

Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and may attend a service at the funeral home Saturday at 12:20 p.m. followed by Funeral Mass at St. Andrew Church at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Church, 1116 W. 7th St., Erie, PA 16502.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now