Doris A. Zbierski Glowaky, 94, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, on January 9, 1925, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Kitowski Zbierski.
Doris was a member of St. Andrew Church. She enjoyed bowling, polka dancing, sewing, crocheting, and all kinds of crafts.
She was preceded in death by her sister Edna Prawdzik, and her brother Frank Zbierski.
Survivors include her husband Robert A. Glowaky, daughters Margaret "Marge" Randolph and Janet Glowaky, son Chris Glowaky and his wife Brenda, her grandchildren Cynthia Ludwig and her husband Peter, and Paul Glowaky, and her sister Florence Kaminski.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and may attend a service at the funeral home Saturday at 12:20 p.m. followed by Funeral Mass at St. Andrew Church at 1 p.m.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Church, 1116 W. 7th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2019