Doris S. Roesch, age 102, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Edinboro Manor.
She was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, on April 19, 1916, daughter of the late Rayford Clark and Helen Feldman Saylor.
She graduated from Academy High School and was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was very active in the Quilting Circle.
Doris was a loving homemaker, had a wonderful sense of humor, loved her church and was an accomplished organist. She managed her home for many years even after losing her sight at about age 50. She attended activities and was an active participant for many years at the Sight Center of Northwest PA.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband Robert Roesch, a brother Rayford Clark Saylor and a sister Beverly Swanson.
Doris is survived by her son Geoffrey Roesch and his wife Marcia of New York City, grandchildren Abigal Diamond and her husband Nicholas of New York and Aaron Roesch of Washington D.C., and great-grandchildren Joshua and Samuel Diamond of New York.
Services and burial, at Laurel Hill Cemetery, are private and entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to the Sight Center of Northwest PA, 2545 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019