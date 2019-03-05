Home

Dorothy A. Babcock

Dorothy A. Babcock Obituary
Dorothy A. Babcock, 71, of Corry, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born on February 27, 1948, in Union City, a daughter of William D. Morton and Elinor Durlin Morton.

She was a graduate of Union City High School, employed with Corry Area Hospital as a nurses aid, and one of her proudest accomplishments was raising her four boys.

Dorothy enjoyed camping and fishing when she was younger, but later on, enjoyed sewing and taking part in craft shows. She always enjoyed the creativity and the camaraderie of the other crafters.

She is survived by her mother, Elinor Morton of Union City; three sons, Joe Babcock and his wife Donna of Woodstock, Va., Brian Babcock and his wife Samantha of Garner, N.C., and Scott Babcock and his wife Amy of Woodstock, Va.; four grandchildren, Hunter, Megan, Bailey, Jenna Michelle Babcock; a great-grandchild, Jackson Babcock; two brothers, Jim Morton and his wife Luann of Cambridge Springs and Lee Morton of Union City; and her companion, Robert Daly of Corry.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Terry Babcock; her father, William D. Morton; and a sister, Coleen Patterson.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday, March 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Randy Carr, of Beaverdam Mennonite Church, officiating.

Burial will take place in Chapinville Cemetery.

Please take a moment to share a memory, condolence, or to order flowers for the family on Dorothy's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2019
