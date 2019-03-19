|
Dorothy "Mumsy" Sherman Coughlin, age 90, of Erie, passed on to Heaven, on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
She was born in Jamestown, N.Y., on November 26, 1928, a daughter of the late Edwin and Carolyn (Rowen) Sherman.
Dorothy and her parents moved to Erie when she was 13. She attended Strong Vincent High School and left early to enter the work force. She worked many different jobs around Erie, Marx Toys and General Electric to name a few. At age 19, she married Leonard Coughlin. After he passed away in 1972, she worked at Nunzi's for many years. She loved being out and about enjoying music. Dorothy was a member of Life Works Erie and the Classy Lassies Red Hatters.
She will be sadly missed by her loving family, especially by her daughter, Nancy, and son-in-law, Paul, who have taken care of Mumsy through dementia for many years.
Mumsy is survived by her son, Ron Coughlin and his wife, Mary, and her daughter, Nancy Schuller and her husband, Paul, three wonderful grandsons, Donovan (Katie) Coughlin, Patrick Coughlin (Heidi Martin) and Andrew Coughlin, and one precious great-granddaughter, Jordyn Coughlin. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service there on Thursday at 10 a.m., with Ron Freebourn officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
