Duane R. Laufenberg, formerly of Erie, died at his home, in Pittsburgh. He was born in Erie, on January 30, 1955, son of the late Norman and Shirley Robertson Laufenberg.
He graduated from McDowell High School in 1973 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an electronics specialist and had lived and worked in Pittsburgh for many years.
Duane is survived by his son, Parker (Becky) Laufenberg and a daughter, Vanessa Laufenberg, all of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by his twin brother, Daryl (Mary Jo) Laufenberg, of Erie; a sister, Beth (Dave) Klauk, of Edinboro; a sister-in-law, Valerie Laufenberg, of North East; two granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Laufenberg.
Future burial will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa. Arrangements were handled by the Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home of Pittsburgh.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019