Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Laufenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane R. Laufenberg


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Duane R. Laufenberg Obituary
Duane R. Laufenberg, formerly of Erie, died at his home, in Pittsburgh. He was born in Erie, on January 30, 1955, son of the late Norman and Shirley Robertson Laufenberg.

He graduated from McDowell High School in 1973 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an electronics specialist and had lived and worked in Pittsburgh for many years.

Duane is survived by his son, Parker (Becky) Laufenberg and a daughter, Vanessa Laufenberg, all of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by his twin brother, Daryl (Mary Jo) Laufenberg, of Erie; a sister, Beth (Dave) Klauk, of Edinboro; a sister-in-law, Valerie Laufenberg, of North East; two granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Laufenberg.

Future burial will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa. Arrangements were handled by the Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home of Pittsburgh.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries