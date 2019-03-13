|
|
Edna Bennett, 48, of Erie, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore Pittsburgh. She was born in Erie, on November 8, 1970, daughter of Thelma Mullen Bennett of Erie and the late Everett Bennett.
Edna was the best personal caregiver for her father, mother and husband.
She loved the great outdoors. She enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, camping and football.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Alward, and brother Alan Bennett.
Besides her mother, survivors include her daughters Tiffany Alward (Freddy Valentin) and Kimberly Rosario (Woldemar), son Andrew Bush (Clarissa), grandchildren Erick, Carlito, Emilio, Callie, Wesley and Alexander, and her brothers and sisters Ed Bennett Jr. (Jeanette), Duane Bennett (Theresa), Dale Bennett, Brenda Bennett (Jerry), Doug Bennett, Robert Miller (Kim), Kathy Bennett, Peggy Bennett, and Tina Bennett. She is also survived by a special aunt ("Granny") Shirley Young, a special niece Megan Stoddard, and a special nephew Fred Bennett.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. only.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2019